Chili Bowl Nationals Boost Tulsa Economy

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals wraps up Saturday night; it generated nearly $50 million for the Tulsa economy through spending on events, food, hotels, and shopping.

Saturday, January 18th 2025, 7:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals wraps up Saturday night, bringing hundreds of spectators to Tulsa and contributing significantly to the local economy.

The event, which attracts racers and fans from across the country and around the world, generates millions in spending on everything from food and hotels to shopping.

Bryan Hulbert, spokesperson for the Chili Bowl Nationals, said the event has grown to have a direct economic impact of $30 million, with an additional $40 million in indirect effects.

According to Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Chili Bowl and Tulsa Shootout combined contribute nearly $50 million to the city’s economy.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 18th, 2025

January 5th, 2025

December 17th, 2024

December 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 19th, 2025

January 19th, 2025

January 19th, 2025

January 19th, 2025