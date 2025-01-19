Chili Bowl Nationals Boost Tulsa Economy

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals wraps up Saturday night; it generated nearly $50 million for the Tulsa economy through spending on events, food, hotels, and shopping.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals wraps up Saturday night, bringing hundreds of spectators to Tulsa and contributing significantly to the local economy.

The event, which attracts racers and fans from across the country and around the world, generates millions in spending on everything from food and hotels to shopping.

Bryan Hulbert, spokesperson for the Chili Bowl Nationals, said the event has grown to have a direct economic impact of $30 million, with an additional $40 million in indirect effects.

According to Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Chili Bowl and Tulsa Shootout combined contribute nearly $50 million to the city’s economy.