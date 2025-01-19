Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire deal with Hamas

Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees early on Monday, hours after three Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in Gaza returned to Israel.

By: CBS News

Large white buses carrying the detainees exited the gates of Israel’s Ofer prison, just outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, as celebratory fireworks erupted overhead. Crowds of Palestinians thronged the buses, chanting and cheering.

According to a list provided by the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Prisoners’ Affairs, all of those released are women or minors. Israel detained all of the people on the list for what it said were offenses related to Israel’s security, from throwing stones to more serious accusations such as attempted murder.

The Israeli military, which occupies the West Bank, repeatedly warned Palestinians against any form of public celebration. The release took place in the middle of the night, in what Palestinians criticized as an attempt to dampen the mood and deter crowds from welcoming the prisoners home.

The most prominent of the detainees being freed on Sunday is Khalida Jarrar, 62, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP, a secular leftist faction that was involved in hijackings and other attacks against Israel in the 1970s but has scaled back its militant activities in recent years. Since her arrest in December 2023, Jarrar has been held under indefinitely renewable six-month administrative detention orders, a practice denounced by human rights groups as a violation of international law.

Dalal Khaseeb, 53, the sister of the late senior Hamas official Saleh Arouri — who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut in January 2024 — was also being released, as was Abla Abdelrasoul, the wife of jailed PFLP leader Ahmad Saadat.

The agreement for the swap, laid out as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, involves Hamas gradually releasing 33 Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian enclave over the next six weeks in exchange for Israel releasing nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees from the West Bank and Gaza.

Three Israeli hostages were released Sunday as part of a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They are the first of 33 that Hamas is expected to free during the first phase of the deal.

"The Red Cross has communicated that the three Israeli hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," said the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Authority in a statement.

The ceasefire officially began earlier Sunday after a last-minute delay of almost three hours. The fighting continued past the initially provisioned 8:30 a.m. local (1:30 a.m. Eastern) deadline as the Israeli military said Hamas had failed to provide the names of the first three hostages due to be released, per the terms of the agreement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that a list of names had been provided and that the ceasefire would take effect from 11:15 a.m. local time (4:15 a.m. Eastern). Now, families in Israel wait for the release of hostages who have been held by Hamas for more than 15 months.

The exchange is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, 4 p.m. local time on Sunday. A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up the first Israeli hostages in Gaza. It is not clear how long the process will take before the hostages will be handed over.

Netanyahu's office did not confirm which names were on the list, but the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of the hostages, confirmed that 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher and 28-year-old Emily Damari were expected to be released later on Sunday.

"We await their safe return to Israel to be reunited with their families after 471 days in Hamas captivity," the forum said in a statement.

In Gaza, fighter jets and drones were reported to have disappeared from the skies as the deal took effect, and at least 191 aid trucks were said to have begun entering into Gaza through the Karem Shalom crossing.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for Hamas to release 33 hostages over a six-week period. They include women, children and hostages over 50 years old, a draft viewed by CBS News said.

The plan says three living female hostages will be returned on Day 1. Four hostages will be released on Day 7, and the remaining 26 over the next five weeks.

The pause — the second in the 15-month-long war — was achieved through joint pressure from President-elect Donald Trump and the outgoing administration of President Biden.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden and Qatar's prime minister separately announced the deal after a week of intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump welcomed the impending release of the three hostages.

"Hostages starting to come out today! Three wonderful young women will be first," he wrote Sunday morning.

In a rare meeting during the Jewish Sabbath, Israel's full Cabinet voted to approve the deal.

The approval set off a flurry of activity and a fresh wave of emotions as relatives wondered whether hostages would be returned alive or dead.

How the hostage release will work

Under the negotiated deal, the ceasefire will be in three phases.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days, and negotiations on the far more difficult second phase are meant to begin just over two weeks in.

After the six weeks of the first phase, Israel's security cabinet will decide how to proceed.

In total, Hamas would release 33 hostages during the first phase. Hamas would start releasing hostages on the first day, initially returning three to Israel, according to the draft viewed by CBS News. On the seventh day, Hamas would release four hostages. Thereafter, Hamas would release three hostages every seven days, starting with the living, and then moving on to return the bodies of those who have died.

A senior IDF official said Saturday that the hostages would be initially handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross, then they would be brought to special IDF reception points for initial wellness checks before being transferred to hospitals inside Israel to reunite with their families.

During each exchange, Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel after the hostages have arrived safely.

Mr. Biden said Wednesday that Americans would be among the hostages released in the first phase of the agreement, but he did not specify any names or how soon they would be freed.

In phase one, Israel will release at least 1,700 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,167 Gaza residents who were not involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that sparked the war. All women and children under 19 from Gaza held by Israel will be freed during this phase.

The remainder of the hostages in Gaza, including male Israeli soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

When does fighting stop

During the ceasefire's first phase, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a half mile wide inside Gaza along its borders with Israel.

In a post on X, Qatar's foreign minister advised Palestinians to exercise caution when the ceasefire goes into effect and wait for directions from officials.

Israel's military later said Palestinians would not be able to cross the Netzarim corridor that runs across central Gaza for the first seven days of the ceasefire, and it warned Palestinians not to approach Israeli forces.

Despite the caveats and uncertainty, anticipation was high.

"The first thing I will do is go and check my house," Mohamed Mahdi, a father of two who was displaced from Gaza City's Zaytoun neighborhood, told the Associated Press. He also looked forward to seeing family in southern Gaza, but is "still concerned that one of us could be martyred before we are able to meet."

The Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and left some 250 captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and militants, but says women and children make up more than half the dead.