City of Tulsa prepares for extreme cold temperatures

Frigid temperatures have arrived, and the City of Tulsa has activated warming stations, shelter resources, and winter weather response plans while urging residents to report waterline breaks and stay updated through city resources.

By: Brooke Cox

The City of Tulsa is responding to the extreme cold temperatures, which began Saturday and are expected to continue through early this week.

While winter precipitation chances remain low, city officials will monitor conditions and respond to any potential winter weather. Information about Tulsa's snow and ice routes, as well as road treatment resources, is available at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

To protect homeless individuals, the city is working with Housing Solutions Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa agencies to mobilize resources. Warming stations and drop-in shelters are open to provide relief. For the latest updates, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.

Emergency shelter locations include:

Salvation Army: 102 N. Denver Ave. Tulsa Day Center: 415 W. Archer St. (Pets allowed, limited capacity) John 3:16 Mission: 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. Youth Services of Tulsa: 311 S. Madison Ave.

Additional warming stations and drop-in locations:

The Merchant: 605 S. Peoria Ave., open Monday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m.–Noon; Tuesday-Friday, 9–11 a.m. Denver Avenue Station: 319 S. Denver Ave., open Sunday, 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; Monday-Saturday, 5:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. The Station at Youth Services: 311 S. Madison Ave., open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Iron Gate: 501 W. Archer St., open daily, 8:30–10:30 a.m. The Ministry Center: 312 S. 33rd W. Ave., open Tuesday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

How to Help or Seek Assistance

Emergency Situations Call 911 for urgent medical or safety concerns. Outreach Requests: Submit an Outreach Request Form on Housing Solutions' website to send a team to assist individuals. Donate Winter Gear: Items such as blankets, hats, gloves, and socks are needed. Donations can be dropped off at Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. Support Local Shelters: Monetary donations provide flexible support during severe weather. Organizations interested in serving as overflow shelters can find information at www.cityoftulsa.org/weather under the "Warming Stations" section.

Reporting Waterline Breaks

Prolonged freezing temperatures can lead to waterline breaks. Residents are encouraged to check the city’s Waterline Break Board to see if a break has already been reported. If not, call (918) 596-9488 to report it.

For additional winter weather tips and preparedness resources, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.