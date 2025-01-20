City of Tulsa prepares for extreme cold temperatures

Monday, January 20th 2025, 5:06 am
The City of Tulsa is responding to the extreme cold temperatures, which began Saturday and are expected to continue through early this week.
While winter precipitation chances remain low, city officials will monitor conditions and respond to any potential winter weather. Information about Tulsa's snow and ice routes, as well as road treatment resources, is available at www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.
To protect homeless individuals, the city is working with Housing Solutions Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa agencies to mobilize resources. Warming stations and drop-in shelters are open to provide relief. For the latest updates, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.
Related Story: Center of Hope expands services during freezing temperatures
Prolonged freezing temperatures can lead to waterline breaks. Residents are encouraged to check the city’s Waterline Break Board to see if a break has already been reported. If not, call (918) 596-9488 to report it.
For additional winter weather tips and preparedness resources, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.
January 20th, 2025
January 15th, 2025
January 14th, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
January 20th, 2025
January 20th, 2025
January 20th, 2025
January 20th, 2025