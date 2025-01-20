Magic City Books shares top reads to kick off 2025

Magic City Books highlights must-read titles, from local authors to children's stories and highly anticipated releases, along with upcoming author events to inspire readers in 2025.

By: Dave Davis

-

The new year is well underway, and many people are resolving to read more in 2025. Pat Cawiezell from Magic City Books stopped by News On 6 to share some of their top recommendations for the year so far.

Suffer by Jennifer Clark

Tulsa author Jennifer Clark’s debut book, Suffer, offers insights into navigating life’s inevitable challenges. The book delves into the universal experience of suffering and provides strategies to find meaning and growth through difficult times. Clark will host a discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 4, alongside local author Tracy Spears, promising an engaging event at Magic City Books.

The Unbecoming of Margaret Wolf by Isa Arsén

Isa Arsén’s second novel, The Unbecoming of Margaret Wolf, is a captivating mid-century tale of actors navigating personal and professional drama. Arsén’s first book, Shoot the Moon, was a staff favorite and book club selection at Magic City Books. She will discuss her latest work at the store on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor

One of January’s standout releases, Death of the Author, offers a layered narrative with a book-within-a-book concept. Featuring eye-catching blue sprayed edges, this novel blurs the lines between fiction and reality, leaving readers to unravel its mysteries. Magic City Books staff members have praised it for its inventive storytelling.

This Beautiful Day by Fred Rogers

For those seeking inspiration, a collection of wisdom from Mr. Rogers provides a thoughtful way to start the year. Structured like a devotional, this book is ideal for daily reflection, offering comforting and encouraging messages.

Jonty Gentoo - the Adventures of a Penguin by Julia Donaldson

For young readers, Julia Donaldson’s Jonty Gentoo - the Adventures of a Penguin is a heartwarming tale of a zoo penguin’s journey to reconnect with family. The story blends charming illustrations and engaging adventures, making it a delightful pick for children and families.

A Crankenstein Valentine by Samantha Berger

Perfect for February, A Crankenstein Valentine combines the fun of monsters with the sweetness of Valentine’s Day. This children’s book is a playful and creative gift idea for young readers celebrating the holiday.

Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros’ highly anticipated third installment in her fantasy series, Onyx Storm, debuts with a sold-out midnight release party at Magic City Books. Following Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, this book has already generated significant buzz. The deluxe edition will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, ensuring fans can continue the saga.

You can find these titles and more at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa or on their website, MagicCityBooks.com.