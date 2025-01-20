Human remains discovered in Okmulgee, investigation underway

Law enforcement authorities in Okmulgee say the District 25 Violent Crimes task force and Medical Examiner are on the scene investigating human remains found within the city limits.

Monday, January 20th 2025, 5:38 pm

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE, Okla. -

They say the remains were found on Monday afternoon about a quarter mile west of Mission Lane on the north side of Highway 62.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
