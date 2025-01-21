Independent Lens pop-up screenings at Circle Cinema

Independent Lens brings unreleased documentaries to Tulsa’s Circle Cinema through pop-up screenings, allowing audiences to engage with filmmakers, starting with the screening of "Inside the Public Library" on Jan. 21.

By: Brooke Cox

Independent Lens, a PBS documentary series, brings personal stories to the screen, addressing universal challenges. The series’ pop-up screenings, including those at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema, offer audiences the chance to watch unreleased documentaries and interact with filmmakers before they air on PBS.

About Sydney Alison

Sydney Alison, a Tulsa-based filmmaker and host of the Indie Lens pop-up series, has been passionate about film since high school. Her journey began with theater and filmmaking classes, followed by a filmmaking camp at the University of Tulsa, where she later earned her degree in film.

Today, she continues to pursue her dream career as a filmmaker in Tulsa while bringing meaningful documentaries to the local community.

Pop-Up Screenings Overview

Independent Lens pop-up screenings take place in theaters nationwide, offering a unique viewing experience. Since 2021, these events have provided audiences with an intimate look into impactful documentaries, fostering community discussions around significant societal issues.

Upcoming Film: Inside the Public Library

The first screening of the season, Inside the Public Library, delves into the history and evolution of public libraries.

From the "Free Library Movement" led by pioneering women to the challenges faced by today’s librarians amid closures and book bans, the documentary highlights the library as a cornerstone of civic life.

A live Q&A session with director Dawn Logsdon, moderated by Amanda Oyama of the Tulsa City-County Library, will follow the screening via Zoom. The screening is on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Circle Cinema.

Why These Films Matter

Indie Lens documentaries spark conversations about critical issues, including racial justice, economic inequality, disability, and healthcare. Post-screening discussions, moderated by local community members, create a safe space for dialogue and deeper understanding.

Next Screening: Bike Vessel

The next pop-up event will feature Bike Vessel on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. Attendees can look forward to another opportunity to engage in discussion and connection.

Additional Features

Pop-up screenings at Circle Cinema often include a raffle for door prizes, adding an element of fun to the enlightening experience.

Stay Connected

For more information, visit Circle Cinema’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or follow Sydney Alison on Instagram. Don’t forget to check out the Facebook event link for the latest updates.