Final AP Top 25 poll for 2024 season: Ohio State on top followed by Notre Dame

The Buckeyes currently claim nine national championships.

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 11:07 am

By: Jeremie Poplin


Ohio State earns the No. 1 ranking after defeating Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship on Monday night. This is the first season for the 12-team playoff in which the Buckeyes marched their way to another national championship. Ohio State's last championship season in 2014 was also the first year of the four-team format. Notre Dame finishes ranked 2nd, the highest for the Fighting Irish since 2012 when they closed out the season ranked 4th. Texas now has back-to-back seasons finishing in the top 5, the first time since 2008-2009.

Final AP Poll

1. Ohio State (56)

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Boise State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Ole Miss

12.  SMU

13. BYU

14. Clemson

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Syracuse

21. Army

22. Missouri

23. UNLV 

24. Memphis 

25. Colorado 
