Final AP Top 25 poll for 2024 season: Ohio State on top followed by Notre Dame

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 11:07 am
Ohio State earns the No. 1 ranking after defeating Notre Dame in the College Football National Championship on Monday night. This is the first season for the 12-team playoff in which the Buckeyes marched their way to another national championship. Ohio State's last championship season in 2014 was also the first year of the four-team format. Notre Dame finishes ranked 2nd, the highest for the Fighting Irish since 2012 when they closed out the season ranked 4th. Texas now has back-to-back seasons finishing in the top 5, the first time since 2008-2009.
1. Ohio State (56)
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
8. Boise State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Colorado
