Jan. 6 prisoners in Oklahoma released following President Trump pardon

Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed Tuesday that all Jan. 6 Capitol riot prisoners in Oklahoma had been released from custody following President Trump's pardon.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed on Tuesday in a post on X that all prisoners in custody in Oklahoma have been released.

"I am pleased to report that all J6 prisoners who were in custody here in Oklahoma have been released. I am proud of how our state & local officials worked with federal agencies to implement President Trump's pardons."





President Trump on Monday issued pardons for participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It was one of his first acts after being sworn in as the country's 47th president.

Here are the 14 Oklahomans who were charged in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot that President Trump pardoned.

Matthew Titus Allen - Pleaded Guilty - Not sentenced

Leslie Bogue - Pleaded Not Guilty - Awaiting Trial

Darrin Bradley Pleaded Not Guilty - Awaiting Trial

Benjamin Scott Burlew - Pleaded Guilty - Not sentenced

David Davis

Danielle Nicole Doyle - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 2 months probation

Andrew C. Ericson - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 20 days

Levi Roy Gable - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 24 months

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. - Convicted - Sentence: 6 months

Tricia LaCount - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 36 months probation

Jerry Ryals - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 9 months

Tanner Bryce Sells - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 24 months probation

Edward T. Spain Jr. - Pleaded guilty - Sentence: 36 months probation

Dova Alina Winegeart - Convicted - Sentence: 4 months

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Griffin Media's Alex Cameron shared a personal of his experience at the capitol that day.