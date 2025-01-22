Jan. 6 prisoners in Oklahoma released following President Trump pardon

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 6:08 pm
Anyone who was in custody in Oklahoma for crimes related to the Jan. 6th Capitol riot have been released from prison.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond confirmed on Tuesday in a post on X that all prisoners in custody in Oklahoma have been released.
"I am pleased to report that all J6 prisoners who were in custody here in Oklahoma have been released. I am proud of how our state & local officials worked with federal agencies to implement President Trump's pardons."
President Trump on Monday issued pardons for participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It was one of his first acts after being sworn in as the country's 47th president.
Here are the 14 Oklahomans who were charged in connection to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot that President Trump pardoned.
Matthew Titus Allen - Pleaded Guilty - Not sentenced
Leslie Bogue - Pleaded Not Guilty - Awaiting Trial
Darrin Bradley Pleaded Not Guilty - Awaiting Trial
Benjamin Scott Burlew - Pleaded Guilty - Not sentenced
David Davis
Danielle Nicole Doyle - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 2 months probation
Andrew C. Ericson - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 20 days
Levi Roy Gable - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 24 months
Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. - Convicted - Sentence: 6 months
Tricia LaCount - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 36 months probation
Jerry Ryals - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 9 months
Tanner Bryce Sells - Pleaded Guilty - Sentence: 24 months probation
Edward T. Spain Jr. - Pleaded guilty - Sentence: 36 months probation
Dova Alina Winegeart - Convicted - Sentence: 4 months
On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Griffin Media's Alex Cameron shared a personal of his experience at the capitol that day.
