Tulsa Remote to host third annual AFROFEST celebrating Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month at Tulsa Remote’s AFROFEST on Feb. 1 at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Live performances, local vendors, and more—free for all! Dominique Clarke, the Director of Member and Alumni Experience for Tulsa Remote, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to talk AFROFEST.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

Tulsa Remote is kicking off Black History Month with its third annual AFROFEST, a community event celebrating Black culture, commerce, and community at the Greenwood Cultural Center on February 1.

Dominique Clarke, the Director of Member and Alumni Experience for Tulsa Remote, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to talk about the event.

Tell us what the event is called and what it is.

Tulsa Remote’s third annual AFROFEST is a celebration of Black culture, commerce, and community.

The event offers a vibrant platform for local Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services while fostering community connections.

“This is an event that started three years ago that our community has just loved and wanted to bring back every year,” said Dominique Clarke, Director of Member and Alumni Experience for Tulsa Remote. “We’re happy to create an opportunity for our entrepreneurs to come out and really support our local Black-owned businesses and celebrate and thrive together.”

AFROFEST will feature live performances, including dancing and music, alongside a diverse lineup of local vendors, food trucks, and raffle prizes.

Why is it important for Tulsa Remote to host an event like AFROFEST?

AFROFEST carries a profound significance for Tulsa, rooted in the city’s history and entrepreneurial legacy.

“Entrepreneurship has such a deep history here in Tulsa, even stemming back to Greenwood and Black Wall Street,” Clarke said. “It’s important for us to create spaces that bring those folks together so that they can connect, collaborate, and grow our community together while supporting our entrepreneurs.”

Clarke emphasized that AFROFEST is more than a celebration; it’s a way to honor and continue the tradition of Black entrepreneurship while integrating both new and long-term Tulsa residents into the community.

Tell us when and where the event is happening.

AFROFEST is set to take place on February 1 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, located in the historic Greenwood District. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

“We just ask that you register on Eventbrite,” Clarke said. “You can check out Tulsa Remote’s social media platforms—Facebook and Instagram—for more information. We hope you’ll bring your families, your friends, everyone out to this amazing event.”

AFROFEST promises an evening of entertainment, food, shopping, and community engagement, all at no cost.

“It is free, it’s open to the public, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there,” Clarke added.