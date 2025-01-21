Fast food restaurant partners with Jenks students, helping them gain confidence

Jenks Public Schools' special education program partnered with Popeyes to help students develop social skills and independence through real-world dining experiences.

By: Jayden Brannon

Some students at Jenks Public Schools are putting skills they learned in the classroom to the test in the real world. A new partnership with Popeyes is helping these students live more independently.

What program is participating in the partnership?

The Jenks special education program is participating in a partnership with Popeye's at 71st and Riverside to help students gain social skills. The restaurant provided menus to the class for students to read and learn what they wanted to order. The students then took a field trip to the 71st and Riverside location in Tulsa where they put their skills to the test.

"We've seen a need for a lot of our students that they don't get out into the community a lot, so we try to schedule more field trips to get them out into the community to practice those social skills," said class instructor Estephanie Soto.

Why is this partnership needed?

Soto says the partnership helps students gain independence and confidence in their capabilities.

"We give them the opportunity to practice and to have that chance, you know, to speak their voice, say what they want, order what they would like," Soto said.

What other opportunities are the students participating in?

Soto said the class plans to partner with Metrolink to help students learn how to use the transportation system in Tulsa.

