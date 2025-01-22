Health professionals go to warming stations to administer care to the homeless

While warming shelters remain open, Morton Comprehensive Health takes this opportunity to send a nurse and other health professionals to each warming shelter to administer care and treatment to the homeless who want to receive care.

By: Jonathan Polasek

As temperatures continue to sit below freezing, warming stations continue to operate. While these warming shelters remain open, Morton Comprehensive Health takes this opportunity to send a nurse and other health professionals to each warming shelter to administer care and treatment to the homeless who want to receive care. Warming Stations Filling Up: Local warming stations are reaching capacity as temperatures remain below freezing. Morton Comprehensive Health’s Role: Morton Comprehensive Health sends healthcare professionals, including nurses, to warming shelters during inclement weather to provide care to homeless individuals. Types of Care Provided: Healthcare professionals treat a range of conditions, including rashes, bites, sores, frostbite, coughs, and other ailments. Morton can also provide medications and prescriptions as needed. Further Care Options: If a patient requires additional care, they can be transferred to Morton’s main clinic or a hospital. Importance of Building Relationships: Nurse Laurie Ellis highlights the significance of treating homeless individuals at warming shelters to encourage future visits for medical care, noting that some patients have returned to the clinic after receiving initial treatment. Treatment Process: Patients must register at the warming stations to receive healthcare treatment from the nurses or physicians. Funding for Care: Morton Comprehensive Health operates with a grant that covers treatment and medications for those in need.