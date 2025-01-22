Les Misérables returns to Tulsa

Nick Cartell plays Prisoner 24601, also known as Jean Valjean, in Les Misérables. He joined News On 6 after Tuesday’s opening night at the Tulsa PAC to talk about the show.

By: News On 6

It could easily be called one of the world's most popular musicals, having been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages--Les Misérables.

Nick Cartell plays Prisoner 24601, also known as Jean Valjean. He joined News On 6 after Tuesday’s opening night at the Tulsa PAC to talk about the show.

Shows run now through Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. You can get tickets at https://www.celebrityattractions.com/.