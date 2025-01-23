Southeast Elementary teachers create archery stand for fourth grader with Spina Bifida

A fourth grader with Spina Bifida at Southeast Elementary does not let anything stop her from reaching her goals. That includes hitting the target during her archery unit in gym class.

By: Ryan Gillin

For three months, Poppy Cox and her teachers worked together to come up with a way for her to be able to shoot an arrow all on her own. Here are some photos from their brainstorming sessions and the prototypes they came up with.

Cox was surprised with the final product during gym class on Wednesday and was able to try it out alongside her peers.

"I think it's better than what I imagined it looking like,” Cox said. “I didn't know it would be this good and me being able to use it this well.”

Her mother, Jordan Cox, was there for the big moment. She’s proud of her daughter for speaking up and grateful for the staff who made it happen.

"So much about accessibility is somebody seeing a need and saying we can make this better or make it different for somebody that can't do it the same way everybody else can,” Cox said.

