‘Pictures Reimagined’ merges symphony and dance in dazzling Tulsa performance

By: Brooke Cox

The Signature Symphony and Perpetual Motion Dance Company are joining forces for “Pictures Reimagined,” a one-of-a-kind performance that blends live orchestral music, aerial dance, and visual art. The show will take place at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education and promises to captivate audiences with its innovative approach to storytelling through the arts.

Creative Collaboration

Scott Seaton, artistic director of Signature Symphony, and Amy Nevius, artistic director of Perpetual Motion Dance, have teamed up to craft a performance that pushes the boundaries of traditional productions.

Seaton says “Pictures Reimagined” captures the essence of life itself. From Hans Zimmer's Interstellar soundtrack to Ravel’s ‘Bolero,’ to Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, this performance will transport audiences on a journey of emotion and creativity.

The Performance

The first half of the program features an original choreographed piece, “Snapshots of Life,” performed by Perpetual Motion’s aerial dancers. Their stunning routines will unfold on a suspended apparatus as the symphony performs Bolero, the Suite from Interstellar, and Montagues and Capulets.

The second half will focus on Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, a masterpiece inspired by various works of art. Adding a Tulsa twist, local artists have submitted their own artwork inspired by Mussorgsky’s music, which will be displayed during the performance to further enhance the experience.

What Makes It Unique

Nevius and Seaton say the production intertwines music, dance, and visual art in a way that is rarely seen; and is a celebration of creativity and collaboration.

Seaton described Pictures at an Exhibition as one of the most thrilling orchestral works ever written. “This piece has it all—from the gentle and beautifully serene moments to the majestic and repeating Promenade theme, to the epic finale ‘Great Gate of Kiev’ that has a brilliant brassy exuberance and huge splashes of sound that rival even Tchaikovsky's ‘1812 Overture.”

How to Attend

“Pictures Reimagined” will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the TCC VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education (10300 E. 81st St. in Tulsa).

Tickets and additional details are available at the Signature Symphony’s website.

For more information about the organizations, visit Signature Symphony and Perpetual Motion Dance.