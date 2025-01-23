Q&A: Tulsa woman to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Tulsa’s Linda Clark has been selected to judge several breeds at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City in February.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Tulsa woman, Linda Clark, has been selected to be a judge at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

She joined LeAnne Taylor on Six In The Morning to talk about the upcoming show.

Q: Linda, how does it feel to be selected as a judge for the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

A: We are so blessed. Yeah, we work for this.

Q: What’s the process like to be chosen or invited as a judge?

A: Well, you have to have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge on your particular breeds of dogs and the whole dog game in general. You need to know how it works. So, yeah, I was selected to do some breeds this year, and Fred Bassett, who judged last year, was selected to do the group, which is of high honors.

Q: How did you first get involved with dogs and dog shows?

A: Gosh, I started out rescuing dogs. I rescued a little Sheltie and, come to find out through the grapevine and some research, that she was bought as a little show dog. Somehow, I got her after misfortune. It intrigued me to further investigate. With show dogs, you can't have just one.

Q: You’ve shown at Westminster before, correct?

A: I have. I was a professional dog handler for 34 years and traveled all over the country, Mexico, and Canada. I’ve had my hands on a lot of beautiful dogs that touched my heart. After a while, I retired from handling and continued my knowledge and judging dogs.

Q: What will you be looking for in the dogs you judge?

A: Overall, I’ll be looking at the confirmation of the dog—the way they walk, the way they stand, their temperament, and their charisma. All of that goes into play, and every dog wakes up different, just like we do. So I hope everybody’s on their best paw.

Q: How do you stay objective when judging?

A: I’ll be judging the breed on its standards, so it’s about selecting the best, in my opinion, based on my priorities. There are specific standards already established, including disqualifications and characteristics of the breed. I weigh those in the scenario—how they walk, perform, and carry themselves. Yes, it’s human opinion, but it’s also about what grabs my heart that day.

Q: Do you feel for the handlers, having been one yourself?

A: Oh, yeah. Everybody’s on pins and needles. Usually, I try to take a deep breath and reassure the handlers that this is safe and we’re having fun. Not everybody is looking at you.

Q: What does this honor mean to you and Tulsa? It's a great honor for our part of the country to have this recognition.

A: It is, we have several good people here in Tulsa. Like I said, I’m very blessed to be chosen, and I’ll support my comrades on their next adventures.

Q: Do you have a dog of your own?

A: I do. I have a beagle named Norma Jean.

Q: Can you share which breeds you’ll be judging?

A: I’ll be judging German Shepherds, Bearded Collies, Australian Shepherds, Cattle Dogs, and Rhodesian Ridgebacks.

Q: When is the competition?

A: The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is February 8-11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For more information, visit the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show website.