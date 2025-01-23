3rd Suspect Arrested In Deadly I-244 Shooting Stemming From Tulsa State Fair Fight

A third man is now in custody in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting on I-244 in 2024 that killed 16-year-old Ja'tycie Williams.

By: David Prock

Jace Reddell,19, was arrested in Bartlesville and is accused of shooting and killing Ja'tycie Williams,16. Investigators reported that Williams and seven other individuals were inside a vehicle leaving the Tulsa County Fair when another vehicle began following them and opened fire on the interstate, hitting Williams and one other person in the car.

Tulsa County prosecutors said Williams died on Nov. 2 more than a month after being shot.

Kyler Naely and Colby Glenn were booked in the Tulsa County jail on November 20, on a complaint of first-degree murder. Police said Reddell and Glenn were the shooters and Naely was the driver. According to the affidavit, Glenn wanted revenge against Williams for getting into a fight with someone else at the fair earlier. It also says Glenn made several social media posts and rap videos bragging about the shooting.

All three men are charged with first-degree murder. A juvenile suspect was also arrested, but their charges were dismissed pending further investigation.