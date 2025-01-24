Effort underway to loosen fire code restrictions for home-based daycares in Oklahoma

Advocates are pushing for a legislative change to exempt home-based daycares in Oklahoma from costly sprinkler system requirements, proposing fire extinguishers and smoke detectors as safer, more practical alternatives.

By: Autumn Bracey

State lawmakers and local leaders are working to revise building codes that could make it easier for home-based childcare providers to stay open.

In this Q and A, we explain why city leaders in Tulsa and childcare advocate groups are bringing awareness to this cause.

Q: What is the issue with residential fire codes and child care in Oklahoma?

A: The issue centers around the requirement that homes operating daycares must install automatic sprinkler systems, as outlined in the International Building Code.

This requirement is seen as a major barrier for many home-based child care providers, especially in areas like Tulsa, which is classified as a "child care desert" by the Center for American Progress. The cost of installing these systems is a significant concern for many providers, as it could lead to even fewer childcare options in residential areas.

Q: How many childcare homes are affected in Tulsa?

A: In Tulsa alone, around 250 licensed family child care homes are impacted by this sprinkler requirement, since most don’t have these systems installed in their homes.

Q: What is being done to change this?

A: Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis is pushing for a change in fire safety regulations. They are advocating for House Bill 1847, which would exempt home daycares from the sprinkler system requirement.

The bill is currently being supported by several state lawmakers and is expected to be reviewed during the upcoming legislative session.

Q: What do the advocates say is a safer and more affordable alternative?

A: Advocates argue that smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, which are already part of the safety requirements for family childcare homes, should be considered sufficient for fire safety.

These measures are more affordable and practical compared to installing costly sprinkler systems.

Q: Why is this issue so important to local childcare providers?

A: Cindy Decker, with the organization Tulsa Educare, explains that this issue is crucial for maintaining and expanding access to childcare services.

Since the state adopted the International Building Code several years ago, many childcare homes have been unable to operate legally due to the sprinkler system mandate. The hope is to provide a pathway for these businesses to remain in operation.

Q: What is the potential impact of this bill passing?

A: If House Bill 1847 passes, it could help reduce the financial barriers that home childcare providers face, allowing more providers to legally offer services and meet the growing demand for child care in Oklahoma. Councilor Bellis is optimistic that the bill will move through the legislature and be signed into law by the governor.