Former Doggie Doodles Owner Pleads Guilty To Accessory In Animal Abuse Case

Rebecca Rutherford, former Doggy Doodles owner, pleads guilty to accessory in animal cruelty case.

By: David Prock

-

The owner of the dog grooming business has been convicted for their role in the death of a dog named Atlas.

In September of 2023, groomer Diego Angel was seen on video beating Atlas before improperly restraining him. The dog died as a result of the actions by Angel who was later found guilty of animal cruelty. During the investigation by police, Doggie Doodles owner Rebecca Rutherford was accused of delaying access to the video that was key to the case.

Rutherford pleaded guilty on Thursday to accessory to a felony and obstruction of an officer. She will serve a 30-month suspended sentence and pay $2,000 in fines.

The District Attorney's Office released a statement about the case, saying justice has been obtained.

“With Rebecca Rutherford’s guilty plea, recognition and justice are obtained for her actions in the horrific abuse and death of Atlas. She is now a convicted felon and will be under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the next two and a half years, which is the maximum time permitted under the law. For Ms. Rutherford to witness the actions of her employees and ignore them, resulting in the death of an animal, is reprehensible. Her job was to keep Atlas safe and she failed.”

Diego Angel was sentenced to four years in prison in October of 2024 for beating the dog over 20 minutes during a grooming session at the now-closed “Doggie Doodles” in South Tulsa.

