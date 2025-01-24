Suspect in Tulsa Police pursuit identified, arrest warrant filed

Friday, January 24th 2025, 3:50 pm
The suspect in a Tulsa Police pursuit has been identified after they took off during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Michael Spear Jr., 35, is accused of endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.
According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled Spear over for a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near I-44 and Union. Police said Spear declared himself a sovereign citizen and told officers he did not have to obey state or local laws. Police say they fired shots at Spear because reaching for a gun as he was running toward his vehicle. Spear then got in his car and drove off.
Police said a woman who was inside the vehicle with Spear was questioned by police.
