Suspect in Tulsa Police pursuit identified, arrest warrant filed

Michael Spear Jr., 35, has been identified as the suspect in a traffic stop that led to a pursuit. He faces multiple charges, including endangerment and firearm possession during a felony.

By: David Prock

-

The suspect in a Tulsa Police pursuit has been identified after they took off during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Michael Spear Jr., 35, is accused of endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

Related Story: Traffic stop turns into Tulsa Police pursuit; Shots fired by officers

According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled Spear over for a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near I-44 and Union. Police said Spear declared himself a sovereign citizen and told officers he did not have to obey state or local laws. Police say they fired shots at Spear because reaching for a gun as he was running toward his vehicle. Spear then got in his car and drove off.

Police said a woman who was inside the vehicle with Spear was questioned by police.