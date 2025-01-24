Suspect in Tulsa Police pursuit identified, arrest warrant filed

Michael Spear Jr., 35, has been identified as the suspect in a traffic stop that led to a pursuit. He faces multiple charges, including endangerment and firearm possession during a felony.

Friday, January 24th 2025, 3:50 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

The suspect in a Tulsa Police pursuit has been identified after they took off during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Michael Spear Jr., 35, is accused of endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

Related Story: Traffic stop turns into Tulsa Police pursuit; Shots fired by officers

According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled Spear over for a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday near I-44 and Union. Police said Spear declared himself a sovereign citizen and told officers he did not have to obey state or local laws. Police say they fired shots at Spear because reaching for a gun as he was running toward his vehicle. Spear then got in his car and drove off.

Police said a woman who was inside the vehicle with Spear was questioned by police.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 24th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

January 2nd, 2025

December 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 26th, 2025

January 26th, 2025

January 26th, 2025

January 26th, 2025