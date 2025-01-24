Oklahoma School for the Blind hosts regional competition for visually impaired students

The South Central Association of Schools for the Blind held its annual competition in Muskogee, where students competed in various events.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

Students from around the region participated in the South Central Association of Schools for the Blind's annual competition. This year, it was held at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.

Students competed in various events including cheerleading, wrestling and various performing arts.

What is the Oklahoma School for the Blind?

The Oklahoma School for the Blind, or OSB, in Muskogee, Oklahoma is a day and residential school for students who are visually impaired. The school teaches students from pre-kindergarten aged all the way through 12th grade and even goes all the way up to 24 years old for students.

What is this competition and who gets to compete?

The competition is an annual event for schools in the South Central Association Schools for the Blind, or SCASB. Visually impaired students from schools in Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and Oklahoma participate each year in the competition.

The 2025 competition was held at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.

"Going against people who have the same visual impairments as me, and have the same disability, it makes it fun and it feels like you can fit in better," said Braylen Fuller, a student at the Oklahoma School for the Blind.

Why do they host this competition?

The competition allows those with visual impairments to participate in activities that students at regular schools would. It gives students the opportunity to learn the sports and arts in ways and settings that are comfortable and work for them. Many students say this also helps them in a personal way.

"It gives me so much more confidence in myself and gives me so much more faith in my capabilities," said Oklahoma School for the Blind student, Macey Millar.

When is the competition?

Students have been practicing at the Oklahoma School for the Blind since Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The actual competition takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. It will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma School for the Blind Facebook page.