Man dead following Thursday Tulsa County crash

A man is dead following a crash on Thursday in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

A man is dead following a crash on Thursday in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on East 66th Street North 3/10 of a mile east of Erie Avenue, 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to OHP.

OHP says Teng Shien, 52, was transported to the hospital following the crash, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.