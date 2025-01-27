Emergency crews respond to rollover involving hazardous materials near Verdigris

Emergency crews are responding to a rolled-over semi carrying hazardous materials near Verdigris.

Monday, January 27th 2025, 8:27 am

By: Brooke Cox


VERDIGRIS, Okla. -

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover involving a tanker truck that is carrying 5,000 gallons of sodium hydroxide near Verdigris.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Verdigris Fire, and Rogers County Sheriff's Office are on the scene. Tulsa Fire Hazmat has been requested and is en route.

The 4100 Road is closed between Highway 266 and Tower Lane as authorities work at the scene.

This is a developing story.
