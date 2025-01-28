James Calley Brewery Brings craft beer to Sapulpa

JC Brewery is the first brewery in the city of Sapulpa, offering craft beer, local art, and a community-focused atmosphere in a historic 1915 building.

By: Brooke Cox

-

James Calley Brewery opened its doors on October 11, 2024, marking a milestone as the first brewery in Sapulpa and the only one west of the Arkansas River in the Tulsa metro area.

The brewery aims to be a community-centered space, offering a variety of craft beers and food in a family-oriented atmosphere.

Inspiration and Challenges

The idea for JC Brewery began about a decade ago when the owners, Jim Dilley and Randy Calley, started brewing beer together. After years of brewing at home, they wanted to create a space where people could gather and enjoy their craft.

Image Provided By: JC Brewery

The building, a historic 1915 livery stable, was purchased in 2019, but the pandemic delayed the project by two years. The team refurbished the building, maintaining its historical charm while creating an elegant yet casual atmosphere for visitors.

Unique Brewing Equipment

What sets JC Brewery apart is its use of the Brewha brewing system, a unique equipment setup that is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

This system, designed in Vancouver, Canada, allows the entire brewing process to take place in one vessel. The beer is then served directly from that vessel to the customer’s glass—a method the brewery calls "Vessel to Vessel."

This innovative approach and the renovated historical space create a distinctive experience along the Route 66 corridor.

Image Provided By: JC Brewery

Historic Artwork

The brewery also incorporates local history into its design with artwork made from molds used in the manufacturing of oil field equipment.

The building, once home to a machine shop and a supply house for oil and gas equipment, features two large molds as sliding doors to the brew room and serving area, offering a nod to the building's industrial past.

Image Provided By: JC Brewery

Community Focus

JC Brewery is committed to supporting the local community. It hosts local music events on the first and third Thursdays of each month and plans to feature art from local Tulsa metro artists on the last Thursday of each month.

The brewery does not charge artists for the opportunity to showcase their work and is also dedicated to supporting local charities through fundraising efforts.

Stay Connected

For more information, visit the brewery's website at jcbrew.com.

Stay updated on social media via Instagram (@jamescalleybrewingcompany) and Facebook (James Calley Brewing Company).