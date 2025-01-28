Chicago Symphony master classes offer unique learning opportunity for Oklahoma State music students

Music students at Oklahoma State University are honing their skills in masterclasses with musicians from one of the top orchestras in the country—the Chicago Symphony.

By: Katie Alexander

Mark Blakeman, with the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, described the event as a major milestone for both Oklahoma State University and the McKnight Center.

"It's huge for Oklahoma State University. It's huge for the McKnight Center," he said. "This was their national tour this year. We were one of only six cities. All the other locations were in Florida and New York, so we were the one destination kind of the Midwest."

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performed two sold-out concerts in Stillwater last week. In addition to the concerts, they held 14 master classes for 14 different instruments, offering Oklahoma State's Greenwood School of Music students the opportunity to study with world-class musicians.

"Whenever possible, we like to create residency opportunities with artists," Blakeman said. "A lot of times, artists will arrive in the afternoon, play a concert that evening, leave later that night. We like to have artists stay in Stillwater for an extended period, if we can do it."

Madeline Naugle, a music student from Bixby, Okla., took part in the master classes and found the experience invaluable.

"It was just definitely so beneficial to learn how to break down different musical concepts from a professional, which made me a better musician, which will eventually make me a better teacher in the future," she said.

Blakeman explained that access to performers of this caliber is limited, making the opportunity especially significant for students in Oklahoma.

"Pretty, pretty, pretty limited, unless you're really at a music conservatory, which is probably going to be located on the east or the west coast," Blakeman said. "You just don’t have a chance to study with players from the Chicago Symphony."

The McKnight Center, known for attracting top-tier performers, will host several more events in the coming months. In early February, the Martha Graham Dance Company will lead a residency, offering learning opportunities for both Oklahoma State and Stillwater Public Schools students. A performance is scheduled for February 8.

Additionally, Broadway star Renee Elise Goldsberry, known for her role in Hamilton, will perform on Valentine's Day.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the McKnight Center website.