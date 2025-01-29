Lane closure at Houston Street and Olive Avenue begins in Broken Arrow

A lane closure at the intersection of Houston Street and Olive Avenue in Broken Arrow, starting Jan. 29, will last for approximately three months as part of the ongoing Houston Street Widening Project.

By: Brooke Cox

The City of Broken Arrow has announced a lane closure at the intersection of Olive Avenue (129th E. Ave.) and Houston Street (81st Street) beginning Jan. 29. The closure, which will affect both northbound and southbound lanes, is expected to last for approximately three months.

Detours and Traffic Changes

Drivers on Olive Avenue are encouraged to use Kenosha (71st St.) or Washington (91st St.) streets as alternate routes.

Motorists traveling west will still be allowed to turn north onto Olive Avenue, and those heading south can turn west onto Houston Street. However, there will be no through access for north and southbound traffic at the intersection, and left turns will be prohibited.

Image Provided By: City of Broken Arrow

Purpose of the Closure

The lane closure is necessary due to tight right-of-way constraints and the need for significant stormwater drainage improvements under the intersection. The nearby creek requires drainage work, which cannot be completed while traffic is still flowing in all directions. Closing the intersection will allow the project to be completed more efficiently.

Houston Street Widening Project

This lane closure is part of the ongoing Houston Street Widening Project, which stretches from Garnett Road to Olive Avenue. The project is one of 17 transportation initiatives funded by the 2018 General Obligation Bond.

The project will involve widening the roadway to five lanes, as well as adding new sidewalks, ADA ramps, and traffic signals at the Houston Street and Olive Avenue intersection. Concrete work, new signage, and updated pavement markings will also be part of the project.