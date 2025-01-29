Man arrested after breaking into Xcapery Escape Room in Downtown Tulsa

Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into an escape room business and threw glass objects at officers during his arrest.

Wednesday, January 29th 2025, 8:03 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of breaking into the Xcapery escape room.

Officers say David Bell, a former maintenance worker for the building, has been harassing the tenant since he was let go by the building owner a year ago.

When officers arrived at the scene, Bell allegedly threw glass objects at them.

He was later found hiding between floors on top of an elevator.
