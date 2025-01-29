Man arrested after breaking into Xcapery Escape Room in Downtown Tulsa

Wednesday, January 29th 2025, 8:03 am
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of breaking into the Xcapery escape room.
Officers say David Bell, a former maintenance worker for the building, has been harassing the tenant since he was let go by the building owner a year ago.
When officers arrived at the scene, Bell allegedly threw glass objects at them.
He was later found hiding between floors on top of an elevator.
January 29th, 2025
January 29th, 2025
January 24th, 2025
January 24th, 2025
January 30th, 2025
January 30th, 2025
January 30th, 2025
January 30th, 2025