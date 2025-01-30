Oologah High School increases security after social media threat; Lock-out lifted

Oologah High School has lifted its lockout after a potential threat was posted on social media. The district has increased its security but told parents and staff that no imminent danger is believed to exist.

Thursday, January 30th 2025, 8:53 am

By: Brooke Cox


OOLOGAH, Okla. -

Oologah Schools are investigating a picture posted on social media Thursday morning that suggests a potential threat to the high school.

While the district does not believe there is an immediate danger, additional law enforcement personnel will be present on campus to ensure student safety.

As a precaution, Oologah High School implemented lock-out procedures around 8:00 but the lockdown was lifted at 9 a.m.

The district emphasized that while there is no imminent threat, all steps are being taken to protect students.
