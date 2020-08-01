Tulsa Man Accused Of Molesting Underage Girl

Friday, July 31st 2020, 8:29 pm

By: News On 6

UPDATE 1/21/21: Steven Newman was found not guilty of lewd molestation, first-degree burglary and assault and battery. Newman was found guilty of putting bodily fluids on a police officer.









A man is in jails after investigators say he molested an underage girl.

A Tulsa County affidavit says 62-year-old Steven Gary Newman went into a house through and unlocked door and got into a teenage girls bed and sexually assaulted her. Tulsa Police say the victim screamed and the victim's mother ran into the room and Newman punched her in the face.

The affidavit says two neighbors detained Newman and he suffered a head injury when he tried to stab the men with an ice pick.