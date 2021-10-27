Silver Alert: 80-Year-Old Pryor Woman Goes Missing While Searching For Adult Son

Authorities say they are searching for the 80-year-old mother of a man who’s been missing for five days.

On Tuesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for 76-year-old Jack Grimes and his friend Dwayne Selby, from Turley, who left for a horse show in Texas and never returned. Now Selby's mother, Glenda Parton, is also missing.

The Sheriff's office says Glenda Parton is from Pryor, but was last seen in Turley on Monday night when she said she was going out to search for her son.

Parton's car, a red Kia Rio, was found abandoned along Highway 75 and 56th Street North near Turley, on Tuesday.

"There were no signs of her at the car. We are looking at it today. There are no obvious signs of foul play, but now she can't be found either,” said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Grimes and his friend Dwayne Selby left Turley last Friday to go to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas. Deputies say Grimes and Selby went to horse shows often, but Grimes always called his family when he got there. This time, they say, he never called.

"We've not been able to make contact with either gentleman, Jack has diabetes that he requires insulin for,” said Roebuck.

Deputies say the men were supposed to be home Monday, but never arrived.

"To have three missing persons, all related, reports taken within a 48-hour period of time, is extremely bizarre. I've never seen anything like it,” said Roebuck.

Deputies say there has been a lot of misinformation about the case on social media. They say it is important to send all information straight to law enforcement.

"Submitting information over social media is not contacting law enforcement. It's not giving us tools that we need to directly take that information and follow up on it,” said Roebuck. "Here's the thing, we want tips. We want all the tips. Let us vet them out. When there is so much conjecture, or I saw the vehicle here, or I saw them there, then you have people trying to vet that out, who don't have law enforcement authority, it does muddy the water."

Authorities advise anyone who sees any of the three missing individuals to call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at (918)-596-5600.

Police ask anyone with information on Glenda's whereabouts to call the Pryor Police Department at (918)-825-1212.