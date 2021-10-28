Macy's Hosts National Hiring Event At Tulsa Fulfillment Center

By: Gabe Castillo

Macy's is hosting a national hiring event on Thursday to fill more than 2,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions at its Tulsa Fulfillment Center.

According to Macy's, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Tulsa fulfillment center located at 7120 East 76th Street North in Owasso.

The retailer encourages candidates to sign up for interviews in advance.

For more information on how to sign up in advance, Click Here.