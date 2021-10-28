Macy's Hosts National Hiring Event At Tulsa Fulfillment Center


Thursday, October 28th 2021, 9:02 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Macy's is hosting a national hiring event on Thursday to fill more than 2,500 seasonal, part-time and full-time positions at its Tulsa Fulfillment Center.

According to Macy's, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Tulsa fulfillment center located at 7120 East 76th Street North in Owasso.

The retailer encourages candidates to sign up for interviews in advance.

For more information on how to sign up in advance, Click Here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 28th, 2021

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023