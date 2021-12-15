High Winds Cause Building To Partially Collapse In Drumright


Wednesday, December 15th 2021, 1:34 pm

By: Gabe Castillo


DRUMRIGHT, Oklahoma -

High winds caused a building to partially collapse in downtown Drumright on Wednesday morning, according to Drumright Fire Chief Brett Lunsford.

Official say the building is privately owned and there were no injuries reported.

According to officials, the owner has already scheduled the full demolition of the building and debris from the collapse is expected to be cleared by late Wednesday afternoon.
