High Winds Cause Building To Partially Collapse In Drumright

Wednesday, December 15th 2021, 1:34 pm
High winds caused a building to partially collapse in downtown Drumright on Wednesday morning, according to Drumright Fire Chief Brett Lunsford.
Official say the building is privately owned and there were no injuries reported.
According to officials, the owner has already scheduled the full demolition of the building and debris from the collapse is expected to be cleared by late Wednesday afternoon.
December 15th, 2021
July 19th, 2023
July 19th, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023