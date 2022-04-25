'Rapid SOS' Program Helps Relay Important Information To Dispatchers During Emergencies

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:54 am

People who live in Tulsa County can now create a health profile to help give dispatchers important information in case of an emergency. The program is called 'Rapid SOS.'

By creating a profile, dispatchers can receive critical information in a situation where you might not be able to communicate it.

People can create a profile for free online and enter information such as pre-existing conditions, allergies, medical notes, and emergency contacts.

When you dial 911 from the phone number tied to your profile, that information comes up on the screen for the dispatcher to see.

The information in the profile is private and only shown in a situation where a user calls 911.

According to Rapid SOS, they service nearly 5,000 emergency communication centers across the U.S.

Todd Sanders with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says this program allows them to receive critical information instantly that can help first responders.

“Having that information without even having to ask can significantly reduce the response times for first responders in the field, and it also helps prepare the responders for the appropriate care that’s needed when they arrive on scene,” said Sanders.

For more information on Rapid SOS, or to sign up, Click Here.