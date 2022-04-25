Tulsa Senior Living Center Celebrates Reunion With A Sock Hop

Monday, April 25th 2022, 5:35 pm

A Tulsa senior living center was transformed to the 1950s for a sock hop celebrating the 14 people who all went to the same high school in Tulsa.

The decorations were up, the DJ had a perfect playlist, and the seniors at Cedarhurst of Woodland Hills brought out the poodle skirts and dancing shoes to twist and bunny hop all over the dance floor.

“I had no idea there were so many Rogers people here," said Robert Hughes. A few months ago, the senior center discovered 14 people all went to Will Rogers high school— so the celebration was a class reunion.

"This was our 40th anniversary class reunion," said John Rutherford. Charles Lane, Robert Hughes, and John Rutherford all graduated different years and had lives that were always intertwined.

But after they all traveled the world, they ended up back here at the same place.

"We’ve been getting to know the other here," said Charles. "I live on the first floor, and he lives on the second," said Robert.

And now, they can reminisce on all the special memories at their beloved alma mater. “73 years ago, I graduated from there," Rutherford said.

All the graduates were introduced, and then it was time to name the homecoming king and queen. A lifetime of memories, coming full circle at Cedarhurst.