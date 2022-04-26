Appeals Court Rules Against City Of Muskogee In 15-Year-Long Lawsuit

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:54 pm

A family who has been fighting the City of Muskogee in court for 15 years has a victory this week. A court of appeals decision means the city could owe the family nearly $6,000,000.

Cassandra Vaughn argued buildings on her family's properties were demolished without due process.

Vaughn's family started this fight after the city demolished their properties in 2005. They said this ruling could have huge implications for several other similar lawsuits.

Vaughn had 15 years of Judgements and appeals on her mind, when she got a call from her lawyer. "I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I know he said he was going to call me when he found out something ... I was nervous to answer my phone," she said. “And the only that came out of his mouth was, ‘We won.’ And being the person that I am I started screaming hallelujah. Thank you, Jesus.”

Vaughn said this victory isn't for her, it's for her parents, who filed the suit in 2007 and died before ever getting a ruling. “The thing that started going through my mind was, 'God I hope they’re proud of me, they’re proud of us. For sticking to it,'" she said.

The appeals court affirms a prior ruling that the city's actions constituted a taking of the Vaughn's private property without due process. It also said, the "City admittedly failed to provide the Vaughns notice and an automatic hearing prior to ... demolition."

Muskogee's City Attorney Roy Tucker said he's disappointed in the ruling and said the city council will look further legal options.

The city could have to pay nearly $6,000,000 after interest. The only other option would be to take this case to the State Supreme Court.

This ruling could also affect other similar cases that have been filed against Muskogee.