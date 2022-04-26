Family Remembers Victim Of Deadly Car Crash In Leonard

Monday, April 25th 2022, 10:06 pm

The family of a 60-year-old woman killed in a crash in Leonard last week is devastated by her loss. Sheri Tomlinson died last Tuesday after a motorcyclist crashed into her SUV. Lynn Tomlinson said his wife had a thirst for adventure, a wealth of knowledge, and a passion for people.

"I miss her. We all do," said Lynn Tomlinson. "She would take on any cause for you. And it was just remarkable because she would go as deep as you wanted to go to help, and I honestly have never met anyone like her."

Everything reminds Lynn Tomlinson of his wife Sheri. "She was the glue that kept our family together and not just my family, but our friends," said Lynn. "The legacy she leaves behind is that one of caring and helping that many, many people are gonna miss including myself."

His house full of memories suddenly feels empty. "She built this house. She was the contractor who built this house. She relocated my grandmother's house from Stillwater. Did all the design. Did all the finances," said Lynn.

They met while Sheri worked at his grandfather's grocery store. "She was very sassy. She was very spunky. Very big smile. Beautiful eyes. And that got me, hook, line, and sinker," said Lynn.

Lynn said Sheri was an entrepreneur. She loved all her pets, including cats and dogs, a cockatiel, ferret, and even an alligator. Sheri loved antiquing, photography, genealogy, nutrition, traveling, and adventure sports.

"She was good at whatever she wanted to do," said Lynn. "She was a very hard worker. All the degrees she earned; she was working at the same time. And she earned to associates and a four-year degree."

She even started her own antique store. "She absolutely loved that, because it put her in contact with people and that's really her favorite thing was people," said Lynn. "

He said Sheri overcame many challenges in life. "Her father and grandfather were killed in the same plane crash when she was 11," said Lynn. "She was very interested in people's stories, and she had this unusual gift of being able to recognize people after only seeing them one time."

Lynn said Sherri was 22 years breast-cancer free. "That was a tough road, but she took it on. It was a real poor diagnosis. She had a very low chance of survival and so we went for a pretty extreme treatment," said Lynn. "She didn't have an easy path. Worked hard all her life. But I can say this. She was a very happy lady."

Lynn wishes his wife could see their son Gavin graduate college. "I think she would say 'stay true and take care of your family. That's what I'm gonna do," said Lynn.

Sheri's funeral is set for Wednesday, April 27. Her husband asks for donations to one of Sheri's favorite charities in her honor.

Click here if you would like to donate in honor of Sheri.