Sentencing Phase Continues In David Ware Murder Trial

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 7:32 am

By: News On 6

On Tuesday, the jury will decide David Ware's sentence for murdering Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

The jury will have to decide if David Ware gets life in prison, life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

On Monday, the jury decided Ware's punishments for all crimes except the murder count.

The jury sentenced Ware to life in prison for shooting Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Jurors also sentenced him to 30-years in prison for having a gun as a felon, 25-years for having drugs with intent to sell them, and a year for obstructing an officer.

On Tuesday, the prosecution will argue why the death penalty is warranted for the murder of Sgt. Johnson and the defense will argue why the death penalty isn't necessary.

Ware is a two-time convicted felon, which the jury is allowed to take into account when making a decision.

There will also be victim impact statements read by family members before the jury is asked to deliberate.

Court will begin earlier than usual on Tuesday morning, so the jury can hear from an out-of-town expert called by the defense and the sentencing deliberations are expected to begin sometime Tuesday.