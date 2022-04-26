Prosecutors Charge Woman In Fatal Hit & Run Crash In Miami

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 7:43 am

By: News On 6

Prosecutors have charged a woman with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after a crash in Miami in February.

Documents say Mindy McBrien ran over Guang Xin Ye who was riding a scooter on February 5th.

According top the affidavit, the impact was so severe, it knocked him out of his shoes. Guang Xin Ye died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The affidavit says surveillance video shows Ye's scooter disappeared under McBrien's Jeep, then sparks flew and McBrien kept driving. It says, a short time later, a man saw McBrien had crashed on the side of a road and said, he could tell she was drunk, so he gave her a ride home.

Documents say officers couldn't legally question McBrien, because she was intoxicated, so they asked her to return the next day, but she did not.



