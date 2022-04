Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:58 pm

By: Drake Johnson

Michael Bublé's 'Higher' Tour Headed To BOK Center This Fall

The BOK Center will be host to a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum entertainer this fall.

Michael Bublé is kicking off his "Higher" tour in early August, with a show at Tulsa's BOK Center on Sunday, September 11.

The 27-city tour includes stops in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Bublé's new studio album Higher is his ninth Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart, according to the release.

Concert tickets range from $69-143.50 and are available for purchase Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. HERE.