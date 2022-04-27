Emergency Crews Respond To Crash NB Along Highway 75

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:34 am

By: News On 6

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash northbound along Highway 75 near the 36th Street North exit on Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened after a truck and a car collided, sending the truck into a ditch.

According to police, the driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both lanes of Highway 75 are now open, however traffic is moving sluggishly.

