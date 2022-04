Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 12:46 pm

By: News On 6

Haskell County Man Arrested By Deputies After Threatening Sheriff With Shooting

Haskell County deputies arrested a man they said called the sheriff and threatened a shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a man shooting a gun in Kinta on Tuesday.

Deputies said Jerome Peak then called the Haskell County Sheriff and told him he had 1,500 rounds of ammunition and two guns, and he wasn't afraid to use them.