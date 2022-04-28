Supply Chain Issues Delay Opening Of New Broken Arrow Senior Center

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 5:18 am

A new senior community center is nearing the end of construction and will open soon in Broken Arrow. The center is about a month behind schedule because of supply chain issues, but will offer several new amenities when completed.

The new center will serve all residents of Broken Arrow who are 55 years and older, which leaders say is about a quarter of the city’s population. The nearly $4 million project was approved by voters as part of a 2018 bond package.

The building will sit across the street from the existing center near Main and Washington. Plans include constructing a new crosswalk for easier access to both properties.

Johnnie Parks, Broken Arrow Council At-Large, said interest from seniors to get involved is rebounding as the pandemic continues to slow down. The building will offer lots of room for activities, including line dancing, game rooms and even a movie theater.

“That’s what the seniors need,” said Parks. “It gives them activities, friends and social opportunities where they can join in with people of the same age.”

Construction is in the final stages and crews are hopeful to get the building open once they get everything ready to go.