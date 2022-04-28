Catoosa First Responders Show Students The Dangers Of Drinking And Driving

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 4:40 pm

Thursday, first responders in Catoosa showed high school students the dangers of drinking and driving, ahead of their prom this weekend.

One of the students involved in the mock accident said even though it wasn't real, he hopes other students understand the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I just heard the airbag explode and then they ran to pick me up and I was just like oh it’s time. It’s go time," said Aedan Taft.

Taft is a senior and played the role of a victim that was loaded into the back of a hearse.

“It was crazy at first because when I first felt like I died. It just happened out of nowhere," said Taft.

In the scenario, Aedan died on the scene, another student was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and another was so badly hurt they had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Another student was arrested for drinking and driving.

“It’s something we try to put on every year at about this time close to prom. The whole community gets involved. It’s actually quite a big production. There is a lot of planning that goes into it," said James Norvel.

Norvel is with the Catoosa Fire Department and said even though the goal of the mock accident seems obvious, to show the students that drinking and driving can quickly turn deadly, he said it's still an important lesson for them to see.

“It’s a very important time for kids to be reminded of things that could happen. There are a lot of parties that happen after prom and kids don’t quite always make the best decisions. So we’re trying to them the consequences of what could happen," said Norvel.