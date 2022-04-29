'This Machine' Bike Share Adds Stations In North Tulsa, To Expand In Broken Arrow By Summer

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 9:40 pm

Tulsa's only bike-sharing program, This Machine, is expanding within the city and beyond, adding dozens more bikes before the summer. The nonprofit said there is a growing need for transportation options.

The bike station at Osage Prairie Trail and Pine is one of the new additions, totaling four locations in north Tulsa where people can rent a bike. In a few months, the program will also grow to Broken Arrow.

Bill White said he gets excited to ride an electric bike. "Every time I get an opportunity to ride a bike, I jump on This Machine so I can zip around downtown, go to the Riverfront and ride free like I'm a 12-year-old kid again,” said White. “So much fun!"

White said his family looks forward to using the four stations and 20 bikes that will soon be available in north Tulsa.

This Machine is also expanding to Broken Arrow's Rose District with 8 to 10 stations and 40 bikes by this summer.

Katie Sawicki with the nonprofit that runs the program, says about $60,000 in local and national funding helped pay for the expansions. "It's really important to expand to where people need the services and transportation, specifically motor vehicle transportation is incredibly expensive," said Sawicki.

With high gas prices and nice weather, Sawicki expects more riders. She said This Machine charges only 15 cents a minute to make bike sharing affordable.

"We do know that 25 percent of Tulsans do not have access to a motor vehicle, so bikes are an ideal way to people to get to work, get to appointments and get some fitness,” explained Sawicki.

As for White and his family, he hopes our community will become more bike friendly. "I think it's more of a mentally that we have to break of saying, 'It's OK to get on a bike and ride,'” said White. “I think the more people who ride bikes, the safer it will be."

This Machine is hosting an event tomorrow to help people learn to ride bikes. It's come and go from 6 to 8 p.m. at B.S. Roberts Park across the street from Langston University – Tulsa. Bikes and helmets will be provided.