Friday, April 29th 2022, 6:40 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Native and Muscogee Citizen Joy Harjo is ending her historic tenure as US Poet Laureate. Harjo is the first Native American to serve in the position, and only the second person to serve for three terms.

Her term is officially over at the end of April. The library of congress will pick a new Poet Laureate.

Harjo is coming back to Tulsa to serve as an "Artist in Residence" for the new Bob Dylan Center, which opens on May 10.