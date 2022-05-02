Marjorie Tallchief Statue Stolen From Tulsa Museum Found In Pieces At Recycling Center

UPDATE 5/2/22 11:45 a.m.
The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum said the Marjorie Tallchief was found cut into pieces at a recycling center.
The museum said it is hopeful for apprehension and thanks the Tulsa Police Department for its cooperation.
***
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for an alleged art thief that the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum said stole its Marjorie Tallchief statue on Friday night.
The TPD made a Facebook post about the missing statue on Saturday.
If you know anything about this crime, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.