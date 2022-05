Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:39 pm

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Agencies Work Together To Arrest Alleged Murder Suspect In Cherokee County

Several Oklahoma agencies worked together to arrest a murder suspect in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee National Marshal Service said investigators found Xavier Wilson near Horseshoe Bend in Park Hill, Oklahoma Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), ATF, and the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) all helped in the search.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the FBI is investigating the murder since Wilson is Native American.