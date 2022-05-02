Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 8:11 am

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near Pine and Yale that sent one man to the hospital. TPD said the bullet only grazed the man’s head and he is expected to recover.

Officers say just after 1 a.m., a man showed up at Hillcrest Hospital with a minor head wound. They say the man was treated and released to recover at home.

According to police, the shooting happened at a Mobile Home Park.

TPD said the bullet was shot inside one trailer, went through the wall, and then through the trailer next door, grazing the man’s head. Officers say the owners weren’t home when they got there, so they haven’t been able to question them yet.

Tulsa police say this could not have been an accident, but at this time they are still investigating.