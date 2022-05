Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:04 am

By: News On 6

Owasso Public Schools to Host Special Meeting To Vote On Hiring Next Superintendent

The Owasso School Board will hold a special meeting next week to vote on hiring its next superintendent.

Dr. Margaret Coates has served as the interim superintendent since November.

In a letter, the school board said Dr. Coates possesses a set of qualities that makes her a visionary leader for the district.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday morning at 11:30.

The Owasso community is invited to attend a meet and greet after the school board meeting.