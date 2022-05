Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:44 am

By: News On 6

Some Oklahoma cowboys came to the rescue when some cattle were caught up in Thursday's flooding with no way to escape.

About a dozen cowboys, riding on boats instead horses, worked together to save the stranded cattle.

The group rescued between 75 and 100 head of cattle South of Haskell off Highway 16.

Once the water goes down, they'll catch cattle that scattered on roads and other properties on higher ground.