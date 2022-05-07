Tulsa Hosts Annual Statewide FFA Convention For First Time

Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:24 pm

The Future Farmers of America’s 96th State Convention and Expo wrapped up its first convention in Tulsa on May 4.

The annual event, which draws in thousands of people, had been held only in Oklahoma City and Stillwater until this week.

FFA leaders, staff and students said they are excited for the convention in Expo to be in Tulsa.

Alexia Sang, an Owasso Junior, is among the 15,000 people here learning leadership skills and celebrating FFA achievements.

"We put in work all season, so it's great to be able to come and be with our friends and have fun and get to be recognized for all our hard work and effort," said Sang.

State FFA Advisor, Scott Nemecek, said the organization made the move from Oklahoma City to Tulsa because of the venue and date availabilities.

The BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center will host the annual convention and expo through 2026.

"We've had a few hiccups here just in a different venue but very positive comments, been very welcoming, the facilities, people really like those,” said Nemecek.

Evan Falat with BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center said this is only the second convention to use both venues at the same time.

"From the economic impact with working with the city and Tulsa Regional Tourism, from the hotels, the restaurants and everything that's going on here, yearly economic impact is under nine million dollars a year for the city of Tulsa,” explained Falat.

As FFA membership grows to more than 27,000 statewide, advisors like Jonathan Holloway of Owasso said they are thrilled the state convention will be closer to home.

"We're excited for it to be here and excited for it to be in the BOK and in Tulsa, the impact that they can have on the Tulsa community," said Holloway.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum and Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell also spoke at the convention.